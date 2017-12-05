You are here:

Saturday Night Live star Alec Baldwin in negotiations with ABC for new talk show

PTI

Dec,05 2017 19:07 57 IST

Saturday Night Live star Alec Baldwin is in early negotiations to host a new talk show. The actor is famous for his Donald Trump role in the late night show and even won an Emmy for his impersonation in September.

 

Alec Baldwin. File image.

Alec Baldwin. File image.

Sources tell PageSix, the 59-year-old actor is developing a TV show for ABC, based on his popular WNYC radio interview show and podcast, Here's the Thing With Alec Baldwin.

An insider said Baldwin will start filming episodes for the series next week in New York.

If things fall in the right place, it would be the actor's latest project on the network, where he presents Match Game currently.

tags: #ABC #Alec Baldwin #NowStreaming #Saturday Night Live #SNL

also see

Bigg Boss 11, Episode 54, 24 November, 2017: Hiten Tejwani declared new captain

Bigg Boss 11, Episode 54, 24 November, 2017: Hiten Tejwani declared new captain

Taraji P Henson, rapper Method Man to act in TV skit alongside hip hop trio Salt-N-Pepa

Taraji P Henson, rapper Method Man to act in TV skit alongside hip hop trio Salt-N-Pepa

AR Rahman to be part of Tamil singing show Thamizh Naattin Kural

AR Rahman to be part of Tamil singing show Thamizh Naattin Kural