You are here:

Saturday Night Live star Alec Baldwin in negotiations with ABC for new talk show

Saturday Night Live star Alec Baldwin is in early negotiations to host a new talk show. The actor is famous for his Donald Trump role in the late night show and even won an Emmy for his impersonation in September.

Sources tell PageSix, the 59-year-old actor is developing a TV show for ABC, based on his popular WNYC radio interview show and podcast, Here's the Thing With Alec Baldwin.

An insider said Baldwin will start filming episodes for the series next week in New York.

If things fall in the right place, it would be the actor's latest project on the network, where he presents Match Game currently.