Sathya trailer: Sibi Sathyaraj, Remya Nambeesan star in Tamil remake of crime thriller Kshanam

Sathya starring Sibi Sathyaraj, Varalakshmi and Remya Nambeesan is a crime thriller filled with love, action and an intense mystery.

It chronicles a series of unfortunate events that occur in the otherwise ordinary life of Remya, who plays Sibi's love interest from the past. Packed with action sequences, the story seems to be revolving entirely around how Sibi leads the pack in fixing this puzzle established due to and for Remya.

While Sibi is plays banker living abroad, Varalakshmi plays a smart cop in what seems to be an investigation. Sibi is a determined ex lover who is willing to go to any length to prove Remya's identity. We also get a glimpse of the on-screen couple's goofy chemistry from the past. Sathya's trailer also has impressive tracks by Simon K King.

Sathya is a remake of the 2016 Telugu thriller Kshanam, and unless you have watched the original and know how the story ends, this trailer will have you gripped.

It remains to be seen if this Tamil film truthfully re-creates every frame and scene of Kshanam or if Sibi will introduce a twist to the story. Directed by Pradeep Krishnamoorthy, Sathya is slated to release on 8 December.