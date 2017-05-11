Sarkar 3 quick review: Ram Gopal Varma treats this painful film like an amateur

Ram Gopal Varma's third Sarkar film stars Amitabh Bachcan, who reprises his role as Subhash Nagre, Amit Sadh, who plays his grandson Cheeku, Yami Gautam, Manoj Bajpayee, Jackie Shroff and Ronit Roy among others.

Jackie Shroff plays one of the main antagonists referred to as Sir in the movie. Manoj Bajpayee will be seen in the role of Govind Deshpande. The filmmaker said the character is a slightly violent version of Delhi Cheif Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Ram Gopal Varma last Hindi film was Veerappan.

I walked into theatres hoping he had changed for the better, or rather I wished he did, in all this time. The good news is, he did change, but for the worse.

Sarkar 3 has a wide ensemble cast that includes some of the best actors we have in the country right now, but this movie is just difficult to watch right from the beginning.

RGV treats Sarkar 3 like an amateur director who wants to show every possible thing that he thinks he can do.

Every scene has about seven angles to it and all of them annoying. The background music is so irritating that it makes you feel like all the stupid dialogues in the movie are bearable.

The whole movie has a dark sepia tone to it which acts like a catalyst for sleep. If only Ram Gopal Varma would spend some time working on his directorial abilities instead of tweeting.

Sarkar 3 is also a tribute to the director's obsession with female thighs. Every frame that has a young woman in it has angles which focuses only on her thighs.

There are also moments when the camera moves from a close up of a person who is alone to a wide frame, with suddenly multiple people popping up behind. This 'technique' been used so many times in the movie to induce some kind of shock value, but this gets so repetitive that it looks silly.

I knew Ram Gopal Varma had a thing for obscure camera angles, but this was a bit much.

By the interval point, I can guarantee you will want run out of the theatre. Watch this space for more updates on Sarkar 3 while I try to make sense of the plot in the second half.