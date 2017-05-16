Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Take 2 review: New characters added to the mix, yet old ones stand out

The season premiere of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Take 2 is a testimony to the fact that each member of this crazy dysfunctional family has still got it.

All the actors have done numerous roles, stepped into the shoes of dozens of characters in the past eleven years since the last episode of Season 1 aired back in 2006. But this wide gap is not felt in the way they interact with each other or react to each other's quirks.

The only difference in the two seasons is the seven year leap ahead in time and the setting of the place. Talking about the setting, it comes across as a weak point in the narrative as their new 'penthouses' are so palatial that it takes away from the neigbour next door appeal of the first season. The new setting seems synthetic as opposed to the warmth that the former one emitted.

Besides the setting, the next obvious change is the addition of three new characters. Firstly, Arnaub, Monisha and Sahil's son who is dotingly referred to as Guddu by his mother, much to the ire of his grandmother, for obvious reasons. Secondly, Dushyant's (played by the director Deven Bhojani) wife Soniya finds a new face in Aishwarya Sakhuja. She does bring a comic element to the table, as opposed to her character in the first season.

Thirdly, there is Jasmine, Rosesh's fellow theatre artiste and his prospective wife. Her character seems to be modeled on Hansa from Khichdi, another sitcom by the same production house, Hats Off Productions. She speaks English that will compel you to go back to school or as Maya would wish, send her back to school for good.

Overall, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Take 2 has managed to retain its essence though it keeps us asking for more. It will air every Tuesday on Hotstar, with an additional fun segment on every Friday.

Watch the first episode here.