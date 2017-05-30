Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Take 2 ep 3: Jasmine from Jamnagar steals the show with her well-etched character

The third episode of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Take 2 carries forward the narrative of the first two episodes. Now that Monisha's mannat has been elaborately fulfilled, it is time for Rosesh to get married. But Maya Sarabhai has an alternate plan to avert his wedding to Jasmine from Jamnagar, whom Maya describes as a perfume name from a middle class Middle Eastern market.

With every episode, Jasmine proves that she is an interesting addition to the crazy Sarabhai family. She aces her dialogue delivery and Gujarati accent and dishes out those complex, and at times incomprehensible, lines with little effort. But this particular episode exposes other shades of her character too.

She is not just an arm candy of Rosesh incorporated into the show for comic relief. She also delivers a short monologue, on how middle class is the way to go ahead, so convincingly that even Maya applauds her. She also sees through Maya's fake collapse after Rosesh and her declare that they plan to get married.

Other characters fare well too. Rathna Pathak Shah, as Maya, is spot on in her upper class act as she feels sandwiched between two middle class daughters-in-law. Satish Shah, as Indravardhan Sarabhai, nails Rosesh's mimicry and Rosesh makes your funny bone tickle while reciting lame poems with hilarious onomatopoeic elements peppered all over them.

Sahil and Monisha also extend good support though Sonia, Aurnab and Madhu Sudhan have little to do in this episode. Deven Bhojani confines himself to the director's chair and does not appear as the annoying techno freak son-in-law Dushyant on this episode.

Watch the full episode here.