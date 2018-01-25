Sara Ali Khan might be cast opposite Arjun Kapoor in Ashutosh Gowariker's upcoming period drama

Although Sara Ali Khan is yet to make her debut on the silver screen, speculation about her future projects are already rife. Ever since she was pictured outside Ashutosh Gowariker’s Khar office, rumours about the celebrity kid being cast in the filmmaker's upcoming project have been doing the rounds. A DNA report suggests Sara is most likely to be cast opposite Arjun Kapoor in a Gowariker outing.

Two years after directing Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro, Gowariker is returning to the scene with yet another war historical which rolls later this year. Sanjay Dutt, whose last film was Bhoomi, is also likely to play a pivotal role in this film. The film is apparently based on the 3 battles fought between the 16th and 18th centuries.

According to reports, Gowariker had visited the sets of Kedarnath, a film directed by his friend Abhishek Kapoor. After seeing Sara's strong performance and screen presence, he was encouraged to cast her in his upcoming project.

Meanwhile, Kedarnath’s close to a wrap up and is expected to release this December. It’s based on a romantic love story of two youngsters, set against the backdrop of the 2013 Kedarnath tragedy.

Gowariker has another project in hand which is reportedly a Hindi remake of Paresh Rawal’s Hindi-Gujarati play, Dear Father.

Published Date: Jan 25, 2018 12:50 PM | Updated Date: Jan 25, 2018 12:50 PM