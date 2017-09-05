Sanjay Kapoor returns to small screen after 13 years with Vikram Bhatt's Ishq Gunaah

Sanjay Kapoor is all set to return to the small screen after 13 years in a television show by Vikram Bhatt titled Ishq Gunaah, touted as an Indian adaptation of Ask-i Memnu, a Turkish romantic-drama.

The actor's last TV outing was the show Karishma: A Miracle of Destiny, and he was previously seen on the big screen in the Shahid Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Shandaar.

Vikram Bhatt is the show runner for Ishq Gunaah with Smriti Kalra all set to play Kapoor's love interest. Niki Aneja of Astitva... Ek Prem Kahani fame and Aashim Gulati (known for his role in Tum Bin 2) are also pivotal characters in Bhatt's screenplay. The show will also star Indraneel Bhattacharya and Roma Bali playing rich parents to Puneet Sharma.

“I really liked the story of a girl who marries someone twice her age and is trying hard to keep it going. The show is unique as it dwells on the significance of intimacy in a marriage. Sanjay and Smriti’s characters face this conflict. I have always said that yesterday’s bold conversation is today’s important conversation. I get the feeling that they (the audience) are being involuntarily pushed into regressive entertainment," said Bhatt with regards to Ishq Gunaah, according to a Mumbai Mirrorreport.

Bhatt also substantiated his argument for picking Kapoor as the protagonist of the show as he and the Ishq Gunaah team reportedly felt that the actor was the perfect fit to play a debonair 40-plus male that gave off a suave feel. The director allegedly feels that he does not particularly know what works in mainstream television, however he feels that the present day audience is ready for fresh, new narratives in the world of entertainment. Bhatt also said that he will definitely draw from certain personal experiences in the making of the show, as any artist naturally does for their craft.

Bhatt has previously directed Anhoniyon Ka Andhera, a 2011 horror series, and hosted Ishq Kills (2014) belonging to the crime-thriller genre.