Sanjay Dutt's next film after Bhoomi may be Hindi remake of Telugu thriller Prasthanam

With multiple films in the pipeline, including a biopic, Sanjay Dutt has now shown interest in the Hindi remake of Deva Katta's Telugu film Prasthanam. The original is a 2010 political thriller starring Sharwanand. According to Times of India, Dutt has come forward to not only act in the film, but to also fund it.

Although, Prasthanam could not do exceptional business at the box-office, it sure was a major critical success and won accolades for its engaging storyline.

Apart from being screened at the International Film Festival of India, the film also won three Filmfare awards.

Dutt, who himself has starred in numerous thrillers like Zila Ghaziabad, Kaante, Khalnayak among others, might bankroll the film. However, the director and the actor are yet confirm the development.

Katta has helmed various thrillers in past which have garnered immense critical acclaim. So far, his films enjoy a cult following among Telugu audiences, which could change with Dutt, a massive figure in Bollywood, stepping in.

Dutt is currently gearing up for his upcoming action thriller titled Bhoomi opposite Aditi Rao Hydari. Dutt, plays father to Hydari in the film, and goes on a revenge spree after the latter is seemingly molested.