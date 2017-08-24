Sanjay Dutt, Maanayata twinning; Arjun, Sonam Kapoor's TBT: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what? Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Kapoor Klan's Throwback Thursday

Dude, like who are these people ??? @sonamkapoor @rheakapoor @anshulakapoor @harshvardhankapoor @shanayakapoor02 A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

Our Thursday morning started off with a fit of giggles as Arjun Kapoor threw it way back with sister Sonam Kapoor and the rest of his Kapoor Klan — Rhea, Anshula, Harshvardhan and Shanaya Kapoor. The caption of the photograph that was shared on Instagram reads "Dude, like who are these people?". We completely resonate with the sentiment Arjun.

Sonakshi Sinha's Maldives missing

#throwbackthursday Maldives i miss you ❤️ A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Aug 23, 2017 at 11:31pm PDT

Sonakshi Sinha too is having a case of the throwback 'blues' — literally. The actor shared a beautiful picture of herself on a boat in the Maldives surrounded by the ocean and shared how much she misses the time she spent there.

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata are a 'match' made in heaven

Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayata are no strangers to declaring their love publicly. Both of their social media profiles are filled with romantic posts about each other and this time too, Maanayata was not one to shy away from the love she felt for her husband. She took to Instagram to share a picture of the lovebirds posing happily together in their matching Khaadi outfits and the post was peppered with mushy hashtags.

23 August is NOT Malaika Arora's birthday

Hi everybody ....I jus want to clarify it's NOT my birthday today .wikipedia seems to have screwed up n got it all wrong. thanks for all the love n way way too early wishes😘.....my birthday is on the 23rd of October .do mark that in ur calendars now😘😘😘😘#23rdoctoberismybirthday#23rdoctober#proudscorpio A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Aug 23, 2017 at 3:22am PDT

Malaika Arora put up a selfie of Instagram to clarify that 23 August is not her birthday, after all of social media was flooded with birthday wishes and pictures of the star yesterday. Apparently her Wikipedia page had botched up the date and the actor was inundated with messages, after which she felt the need to make everyone mark 23 October (her real birthday) in their calender's.

Gauri Khan launches a new store with Sridevi, Manish Malhotra in attendance

@mystudio #gaurikhandesigns @manishmalhotra05 @sridevi.kapoor A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Aug 23, 2017 at 11:17pm PDT

After recently launching her fine dining restaurant Arth, entrepreneur Gauri Khan has launched a brand new design store in Mumbai, which saw various Bollywood A-listers in attendance. Gauri shared a photograph of herself with Sridevi and designer Manish Malhotra as the three posed prettily outside the newly opened store.