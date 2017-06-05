Sanjay Dutt biopic: Fox Studios refute claims of Rs 180 cr deal, says it's a strategic partnership

The presently untitled Sanjay Dutt biopic has been making waves every since news of the movie broke in the industry.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, it is the first biopic to be made on a Bollywood actor, and fans are waiting with bated breath for the release of the movie.

Recently a press statement announced that Fox Studios has signed a three-movie deal with Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the first of which is the Sanjay Dutt biopic. On 3 June a DNA report quoted a source as saying that Fox Studios had paid a huge sum (approximately Rs 180 crore) for the unreleased movie already.

Hindustan Times reported an official statement from a representative of Fox Studios refuting these claims on the same day. “The report that has appeared today about the cost and nature of the deal for the untitled Sanjay Dutt biopic is inaccurate. Fox Star Studios, Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra have gotten into a three film deal which includes the Dutt biopic & Vidhu’s directorial , & a third film - the details of which will be announced later.”

“Importantly , it is the start of a strategic relationship & this deal encompasses the worldwide theatrical rights, satellite & rights for Hotstar. We look forward to a long & successful relationship with Raju & Vidhu which spans across all their films in the future,” he added.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently tweeted that the release date of the movie has been pushed to 30 March, 2018.

#BreakingNews: Sanjay Dutt biopic to release on 30 March 2018... Rajkumar Hirani directs... Stars Ranbir Kapoor... NOTE: Not titled yet. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 2, 2017

It is reported that the delay in the release of the biopic was in order to avoid a clash at the box office with Salman Khan's December release Tiger Zinda Hai starring Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

Ranbir Kapoor plays Sanjay Dutt in the upcoming biopic and he has put on an estimated 13 kilos to do justice to the role and Dutt's physique in order to deliver a convincing performance. Kapoor then announced that he would be losing most of the weight that he put on for the second half of the film's shoot.

Sanjay Dutt's biopic also sees Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor and Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Karishma Tanna, and Vicky Kaushal in supporting roles. Sonam is said to play Dutt's earlier love interest, Sharma is to play a journalist, while Koirala essays the role of Dutt's late mother Nargis — whose death had impacted Dutt a great deal. Koirala has recently finished wrapping her scenes for her role in the movie.

The biopic reportedly focuses on Dutt's formative years in life and the Bollywood industry, his relationship with his father Sunil Dutt, his torrid affairs over the years and how he grappled with the loss of his mother.