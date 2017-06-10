Sangram Singh's biopic on wrestler Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav to be directed by Shyam Benegal?

Last year, wrestler-turned-actor Sangram Singh, who shot to fame with Bigg Boss Season 7, declared that he will be producing and acting in the biopic feature on Indian wrestler Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Singh had said, "He (KD Jadhav) is the first superstar from sports in India. He won an Olympic medal in 1952, when all facilities were scarce. Tab tak India ka namo nishan hi nhi tha individual sports mein (Till then, India had not made its mark in the field of individual sports). He was the first one to put India on the map and the world knew for the first time that India too can produce top athletes and sports-persons."

He was then reportedly working hard to fit into Jadhav's shoes for the role. He said, "I have to lose 25-30 kg for this role. I am working really hard for it, because I want the story to be told the right way. Har roz unki zindagi khud feel karne ki koshish kar raha hun (Everyday I try to feel and experience his life), reported the newspaper.

Now, there are reports that acclaimed director Shyam Benegal will be directing the film. According to Times of India, earlier, this year, Singh had acquired the rights to make the film on Jadhav. The shooting is slated to begin in November in Maharashtra. Singh has reportedly already started preparing for the role and has been in constant touch with Jadhav's family to learn as much as he can about the legendary wrestler's life.

The newspaper report also states that it will be the first time that a real-life wrestler would be playing another wrestler in a Bollywood film. He has reportedly lost around 6 kg in the last three months and is expected to lose another 10 kg. He is also being trained in acting by a National School of Drama (NSD) faculty member.

However, no official announcements have been made either by Singh or Benegal about the latter's appointment as director of this film.