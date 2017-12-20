Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra starrer to be shot at India-Nepal border

Dibakar Banerjee's upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar starring Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra in the main lead, is a much-awaited film for both the actors as well as their fans. The actor duo will be seen together after five years; they starred in the 2012 romantic-drama Ishaqzaade whic h won numerous accolades and awards upon release.

The shoot for Banerjee's upcoming film has been underway for quite some time now; the production has been going on at a steady rate. Now, it is reportedly in its most challenging schedule, as the team is currently shooting in the treacherous terrains of India-Nepal border.

According to a report by The Hindustan Times, a source from the film's team said that Banerjee is busy shooting the "intense and gritty" portions of the film at the border.

The team of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was previously shooting in a remote village in Uttarakhand, which will get submerged under water as soon as the construction of a nearby dam gets completed. Banerjee's film might be able to document the last visual record of the village, reports The Hindustan Times.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is slated to release on 3 August next year.