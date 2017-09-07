Sameer: CBFC asks Zeeshan Ayyub's upcoming film based on bombings to add disclaimer

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub is known for his phenomenal performances in films like Shahid, Ranjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and most recently in Raees and Tubelight.

His upcoming film, Sameer directed by documentary filmmaker Dakxin Bajrange Chhara, is based on a Muslim guy (played by Ayyub) who is incriminated in the 2008 Ahmedabad bomb blasts.

According to a report by DNA, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has ordered Chhara to include a disclaimer before the film saying that it is a "work of fiction" and only that a censor certificate will be approved.

"We decided to go to the Tribunal instead, and they were even more disapproving asking us how we thought we could get away with a film with such clear political implications regarding bombings and riots," Chhara told DNA.

It was earlier reported that the film was ordered cuts from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), especially the phrase"mann ki baat" and several others featuring torture, bomb blasts, abuses and references to the Muslim community.

Chhara had reportedly claimed that he wasn't given the mandatory oral hearing before the board. CBFC has given the film an 'A' certificate, but despite that want the above mentioned cuts implemented. Chhara had decided to challenge the board's decision to cut the "mann ki baat" cut.

Sameer also stars Subrat Dutta, Seema Biswas and Anjali Patil among others.