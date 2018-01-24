Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms starring in Tamil and Telugu remake of Kannada film U-Turn

After months of speculation, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has finally confirmed starring in the Tamil and Telugu remake of the critically and commercially acclaimed Kannada hit, U-Turn. The movie will go on floors next month and will be shot in Tamil and Telugu simultaneously.

Prabhu confirmed the news on 24 January on her official Twitter page. The film will be directed by Pawan Kumar, who helmed the original Kannada version and Srinivasa of Silverscreen is producing it. Details about the technical crew and supporting cast will be revealed soon. This is the first project the actress has signed after tying the knot with Naga Chaitanya last October.

2018 ❤️Everything I want !! Shoot begins in Feb for @pawanfilms #Uturn #Tamil and #Telugu , produced by Srinivasaa silver screen . Thankyou always for your support — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 24, 2018

"The film will be wrapped up in three to four straight schedules. Samantha loved the movie when she watched it in a special screening almost a year back. Talks have been on and off for the past one year, and due to Samantha's prior professional and personal commitments, the team decided to wait for her. Now, she has almost wrapped up all her ongoing assignments and is ready to begin U-Turn," informs a source.

Samantha currently has a bevy of projects in hands such as Vishal's Irumbu Thirai, Ram Charan-Sukumar's Rangasthalam, the Savitri biopic Mahanati/Nadigaiyar Thilagam, Aaranya Kaandam fame director Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Super Deluxe and the untitled film with Sivakarthikeyan directed by Ponram.

While Irumbu Thirai, Rangasthalam, and Mahanati are slated to hit screens by March-end, Sivakarthikeyan-Ponram project is scheduled for a summer release.

