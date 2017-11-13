Salman wraps Tiger Zinda Hai, Parineeti's look from Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what? Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Tiger Zinda Hai wraps up shoot schedule

last day of tiger zinda Hai shoot n sharing with u 1st day of Race 3 ka pic in a bit ... pic.twitter.com/e8QU9Hh0qP — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 13, 2017

Salman Khan recently wrapped up the shooting schedule for his much awaited upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai, in which the actor will be seen opposite Katrina Kaif. The film is a sequel to the 2012 blockbuster hit Ek Tha Tiger starring both Kaif and Khan in the lead roles. Tiger Zinda Hai will see a theatrical release on 22 December.

Race 3 goes on the floors

.... and Race3 begins pic.twitter.com/2TqNDGjLhD — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 13, 2017

In what can be called the quickest transition in Bollywood's history (so to speak), Salman Khan went from his Tiger Zinda Hai avatar to his Race 3 avatar real quick. The actor shared a still from his look in the Remo D'Souza-directed Race 3 which managed to send Khan's fans in a tizzy.

Parineeti Chopra's corporate avatar in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Parineeti Chopra's look from the upcoming Yash Raj film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was recently unveiled and this movie will see her in a never-seen-before corporate persona that has us quite excited for the movie's release! Chopra will be seen paired opposite Arjun Kapoor in the movie and the Dibakar Banerjee directorial will release on 3 August, 2018.

Shahid Kapoor's gets wacky during Padmavati promotions

Morning jam. #padmavati promotions. Grogged out. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Nov 12, 2017 at 10:02pm PST

Shahid Kapoor is busy with promotions for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial magnum opus Padmavati which will hit the theaters on 1 December and the actor seems to be going all out to promote the film — so much so that even though he seems to be exhausted and 'grogged out', he doesn't seem to have lost his wacky sense of humour and charm. The actor took to Instagram to share a cute video of himself during hair and make-up for a promotional event for Padmavati, and the video sees an upbeat Shahid having some fun with a Snapchat filter.

Millie Bobby Brown's Drake encounter

this guy... ❤️ A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Nov 11, 2017 at 12:29am PST

Stranger Things' Eleven, Millie Bobby Brown recently had an encounter with Champagne Papi aka Drake and the actor shared an adorable picture of the same and we couldn't contain our excitement at seeing two of our favourite artists across the entertainment industry hang out!