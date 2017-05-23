Salman Khan's Tubelight gets 'U' certificate, trailer to release on 25 May, tweets director Kabir Khan

All the chaos surrounding Salman Khan's next Tubelight has been cleared by the director of the film Kabir Khan, with a single tweet.

Kabir finally announced the date of the release of the trailer - 25 May. He also posted the film's CBFC certificate on Twitter. The film has received a 'U' certificate.

Tubelight is set in the 1962 Indo-China War. Needless to say, the film will have political undertones, therefore a 'U' certificate comes as a bit of a surprise, given how the CBFC seems to function.

This is Salman and Kabir's third film together. They have delivered blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, together. Salman will be seen opposite Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, who is making her Bollywood debut with Tubelight.

Shah Rukh Khan will appear for a cameo in the film. It will be iconic to see the two Khans share screen space together after the 2002 Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. On being asked why he chose Shah Rukh for the cameo, Kabir said in a Hindustan Times interview that if it had to be someone, it had to be SRK, given he's playing the role of a superstar.

Apart from Shah Rukh, Salman Khan's younger brother Sohail Khan will also play a crucial role in the film.

In the same interview, Kabir added that he hopes people will welcome Tubelight with the same passion as they did with Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Although, the unprecedented love and appreciation does not keep him from working even harder for other films.

The teaser of the film was released on 4 May.