Salman Khan's Race 3, Prabhas' Saaho to be late actor Narendra Jha's last film appearances

Narendra Jha, who was seen in films like Haider and Raees, died on Wednesday due to a heart attack, leaving the Bollywood fraternity in disbelief.

His sudden demise on Wednesday came to his friends and associates as a shock as he was hale, hearty and geared up to feature in a slew of new projects.

He was signed up for the upcoming Salman Khan starrer Race 3 and Prabhas starrer Saaho among other projects. He had recently shot for director Awani Agrawal's tentatively titled De Ijaazat Rahun Tujhme. Unfortunately, Race 3 and Saaho will also be his last films.

Born and brought up in Delhi, Narendra also featured in films like Mohenjo Daro and Kaabil. He worked with iconic filmmaker Shyam Benegal for the film Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero and television series Samvidhaan.

His other TV credits include Shanti, Ithihass, Captain House, Begusarai and Chhoona Hai Aasmaan.

Narendra's role in Haider as Shahid Kapoor's father was widely lauded, and so was his role as Musabhai in Raees.

He was at his farmhouse in Nanegaon in Nashik district of Maharashtra, when he complained of chest pain. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but he had already passed away, the actor's driver Lakshman Singh told IANS.

The cremation took place in Wada in Nashik. His family members, including wife Pankaja Thakur, and some of his industry friends like Rajpal Yadav and Mohit Madaan were present there.

With inputs from IANS

Published Date: Mar 15, 2018 17:38 PM | Updated Date: Mar 15, 2018 17:38 PM