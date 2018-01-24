Salman Khan's next film, Bharat, sees him take on five avatars for story spanning seven decades

Salman Khan's Eid 2019 release Bharat will reportedly see the actor in five different avatars as the film spans over seven decades beginning from 1940, according to director Ali Abbas Zafar.

“Bharat is a beautiful story seen through the eyes of Salman’s character. Since it spans seven decades, we decided to feature five extremely different looks. Each avatar will reflect the character’s transition; reflect on his life and times. We start shooting in June but prep kicks off on 6 February. We have just locked the script. The idea is to make Salman look the way he appeared in Maine Pyar Kiya — from the time he began his career to now. But we will know how much we can achieve only after our complete research is done.” said Zafar, according to a Mumbai Mirror report.

Khan will reportedly transform from one look to another with the help of prosthetics and VFX.

Bharat is a remake of the 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father and will chronicle the journey of a war veteran over the span of 70 years.

The film, produced by Khan's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri and directed by Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar, will go on the floors by April 2018.

Khan is currently busy shooting for Remo D'Souza's Race 3.

Published Date: Jan 24, 2018 19:09 PM | Updated Date: Jan 24, 2018 19:09 PM