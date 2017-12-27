Salman Khan turns 52: Shah Rukh sings for birthday boy; says 'loved watching Tiger Zinda Hai'

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan sang a song to wish Salman Khan in advance for his birthday and said he loved watching the latter's latest movie Tiger Zinda Hai.

During a media interaction on 26 December, while asked if he wants to send a birthday wish to his friend and colleague Salman who turns 51 on 27 December, Shah Rukh replied singing: "Tum jio hazaaron saal I... wish him all the best. I won't be able to meet him tomorrow because my children are here and I want to spend time with them. But we will celebrate when he comes back. We can celebrate Salman Khan's birthday month long!"

Asked about his favourite films of this year, Shah Rukh said: "Well, I watched some of the films and I really enjoyed them. I watched Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Newton, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bareilly Ki Barfi and I liked them."

The actor was present here during the announcement of the 63rd Filmfare Awards along with the editor of the Filmfare, Jitesh Pillai. The 63rd Filmfare Awards will be held on 20 January 2018.