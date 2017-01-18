Salman Khan to revive his double role in Judwaa 2; will Karishma Kapoor, Rambha make cameos?

It was initially reported that Salman Khan will play the role of Godfather Gunda, the love guru of Varun Dhawan in the sequel of his 1997 blockbuster David Dhawan's comedy Judwaa.

However, much to the delight of the fans of the prequel, it is now being reported that he will instead revive his twin roles of Prem and Raja in the sequel.

Free Press Journal reports that Khan will also join Varun in playing a double role in the sequel. He will play Prem and Raja 20 years down the lane. Both his avatars will be seen sharing the screen space with the two characters of Varun.

Bollywood Hungama reports that the makers, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director David, are also looking for the two leading ladies of the prequel to make a cameo along with Khan. However, there is no word of confirmation on Karisma Kapoor and Rambha giving a nod to this offer.

However, if they do, it will be Kapoor's 11th film with David, her first being Raja Babu in 1994. Also, Rambha will be seen on the silver screen after a long span of 13 years. She was last seen in the 2004 romantic comedy Pyar Diwana Hota Hai.

As far as the leading ladies of the sequel are concerned, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen romancing the two avatars of Varun. While this will be his first collaboration with Pannu, Varun has shared the screen space with Fernandez in his brother Rohit Dhawan's action comedy from last year, Dishoom.

The highlight of Judwaa 2, however, will remain Khan's twin cameo. This is the third time Nadiadwala has got him to play a double role on the screen after Judwaa and his directorial debut from 2014, Kick. Besides the two Nadiadwala films, Khan has also done a double role in Sooraj Barjataya's family drama from 2015, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.