Salman Khan to launch Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya, after Sonakshi and Athiya?

Salman Khan, or 'Bhai' as he's called by many around him, is known to be the godfather to many star children. Over the years, he has been instrumental in starting the careers of actors like Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty. There are some who owe their acting career to Khan: be it Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan — Salman has been a guiding force behind them.

Now, several reports claim he is also planning to launch Ananya Pandey, the daughter of his close friend and actor Chunky Pandey. New Indian Express reports, since Salman and Chunky are extremely close and have known each other for a long time, Salman has taken upon himself to launch his daughter Ananya.

Bollywoodlife.comreports that, Ananya is also grooming herself, as part of which she is working out with the celebrity fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala and is under a strict diet plan. All of this is being done as per Salman's suggestion.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Chunky Pandey didn't deny the news, and reportedly said, "Yes, Ananya wants to be an actress and she had informed me about her decision sometime ago. Be it Ahaan (his son) or Ananya, I want the kids to create their own identity and be a brand in their own right.”

It will be interesting to see how this star kid performs when a lot of her contemporaries like Sara Ali Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor, are also all set to embark upon their Bollywood journeys.