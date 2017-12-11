Salman Khan speaks about the death of Bollywood veterans Vinod Khanna and Shashi Kapoor

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who was here with other actors - Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhu Deva and Kriti Sanon - for Dabangg-The Tour, says he never thought veteran actors like Vinod Khanna and Shashi Kapoor will " ever leave us alone".

In the light of Dabangg 3 releasing in March next year, which had Vinod Khanna essaying the role of his father in the earlier installments of Dabangg, his passing away this year and Shashi Kapoor breathing his last earlier this week, Salman expressed his sadness on Saturday at a press conference.

Salman said, "It is really sad... When Vinod Khanna sir's health became bad and we lost him... It is a great loss to the film industry and to his family, and now Shashi uncle too is gone. Which is really sad... We never thought that the heroes we worshiped could ever leave us alone."

"But still when we see their films and photographs... they are still there between us and I believe they are immortal. I still can't fathom the fact that VK sir is gone. I believe he is still there amongst us," Khan said.

Speaking on the challenges the tour — which has till now traveled to foreign shores like Auckland, London, Australia and Hong Kong — faced as it has a number of Bollywood stars on board, Khan says it's the task of "organizing the dates from everyone" which is "a huge challenge".

"Everyone is really busy so, bringing everyone together on a particular date is a huge task. Also, no matter how successful you are, there is still this fear that of making the auditorium this full and bringing the stadium to be packed," he said.

The press conference was attended by the organizers of the tour including Sohail Khan and other actors like Manish Paul, Daisy Shah and music composers-singers Meet Bros. Asked why the tour first traveled on foreign shores and then become home-bound, Sohail said, "We create the package and it is all according to the promoter. So, we got an immediate reaction from Hong Kong. So as we keep on getting inquiries... For this particular show, the production is very huge."

"The good thing about this show is that it is a two hour forty-five minute long show and it is all back to back with great performances. It has so many artistes and we have a huge library of songs. We have accommodated all that into a three hour package. The finale is breathtaking. The sound, lights... a show of this magnitude has never happened before," he added.

After Delhi, the tour will travel to 16 cities which are yet to be announced. The extravaganza took place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Sunday. The show was directed and scripted by Sohail Khan. The tour's last stop was in Auckland where Akshay Kumar joined Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha for the grand event.