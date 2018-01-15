Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty casteist remark row: Actors receive summons from Rajasthan police

Ahead of the release of Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial Tiger Zinda Hai, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, there were reports of the film falling prey to the wrath of community protests. Bollywood superstar Khan and Shilpa Shetty were mired in a controversy where the actors were accused of hurting the sentiments of the Valmiki community for their alleged 'casteist' comments on a TV show.

The actors have now been summoned by the SP of Churu district in Rajasthan, reports The Hindustan Times. Film-trade expert Komal Nahta has also reportedly been issued a summon for the same.

Both these actors have been accused of using the word 'bhangi' in a disrespectful context. Khan had allegedly used 'bhangi' referring to his style of dancing in films on one of his appearances in a reality show. Shetty, during an interaction with the media said that she is always dressed like a 'bhangi' at home. "I look like a bhangi doing this step," said Khan in an old promotional video. Shetty, when asked about her looks at home, said, "I look like a bhangi."

Later in December 2017, an FIR and many fresh complaints were lodged against Khan and Shetty under sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015, and Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955.

Later Shetty apologised for her action and said, "Some of my words from an interview in the past have been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of hurting anyone's feelings... I apologize if they have. I'm proud to belong to a country that boasts of diverse castes and creeds and I respect each one of them."

Published Date: Jan 15, 2018 14:01 PM | Updated Date: Jan 15, 2018 16:15 PM