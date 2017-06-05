Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali to reunite for a film after a decade?

In the past, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan have successfully paired up for Khamoshi The Musical, Hum….Dil De Chuke Sanam and Saawariya, but have not worked together in over a decade, with Saawariya (2007) being the last project that they embarked upon, in which Khan had an extended cameo.

Khan recently revealed that the two had finally cleared the air and talked about a possible team up in the year 2018. “We’ve been discussing a script. If it does happen, it’ll happen only after I finish all the films that I’ve taken up.”

The actor also said that Bhansali would be narrating the script of the movie to him once he wraps up with his upcoming Padmavati, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in their third period film with the director — after Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani.

Khan also suggested that his project with Bhansali would not be a period film. No leading lady has been decided upon for the venture, however, there's conjecture that Deepika Padukone could be a strong contender, having never been paired opposite Salman before. In a movie that promises to be 'the Devdas of the new millennium,' the film is rumoured to be an 'intense love story with dark undertones.'

The process of peacemaking between the two was alleged to have started a year back, when Bhansali apparently went to Salman's residence to discuss the possibility of a project together.

After that, it was said that when Bhansali encountered trouble during Padmavati's shooting schedule in Rajasthan, Khan was one of the first people who called up the director to inquire about the situation and his well being.

Salman's schedule is packed with 4 movies scheduled to release in 2017-18 — Tiger Zinda Hai (22 December, 2017), Tubelight (25 June, 2017), sister Alvira Khan-Agnihotri’s untitled film, Remo D’Souza’s dance film, and brother Arbaaz Khan’s Dabangg 3.