Salman Khan reveals why Tiger Zinda Hai was a hit but Tubelight tanked at the box-office

Tiger Zinda Hai star Salman Khan recently shared his thoughts on why his latest movie has become a blockbuster hit whereas his other 2017 release, Tubelight, tanked at the box-office.

"I am extremely happy that our fans have loved Tiger Zinda Hai and I would request everyone to watch the film. Fans cried watching Tubelight over the festive season and that's why it didn't do really well," said Khan, according to an NDTV report. The actor feels that his fans love his "hero" image and that's the reason for Tiger Zinda Hai's box-office success, whereas the fact that he played a different kind of character in Tubelight didn't bode too well with the masses.

Tiger Zinda Hai, starring Katrina Kaif alongside Khan, has collected over Rs 300 crore at the Indian box-office, making it the most successful film of 2017, along with it becoming the third Salman Khan movie to enter the Rs 300 crore club. It has also gone on to become the most successful Yash Raj film of all time.

Tubelight on the other hand, collected slightly over Rs 150 crore at the Indian box-office, making it a flop by Salman Khan standards. The two other movies of Khan that earned Rs 300 crore and more at the Indian box-office was Anushka Sharma starrer Sultan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Bhajrangi Bhaijaan

However, having done 100 movies in his Bollywood career, Khan feels that only three films entering the Rs 300 crore club makes his average "really bad".

Published Date: Jan 11, 2018 13:05 PM | Updated Date: Jan 11, 2018 13:05 PM