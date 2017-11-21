Salman Khan out, Varun Dhawan in: A change in cast for Remo D'souza's next film?

Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D'souza can be credited to have revived the genre of dance films in Bollywood, with ABCD, ABCD 2. While there were reports earlier which stated that Salman Khan has been roped in for the choreographer-director's upcoming 'dance' venture, there are speculations that D'souza might team up with Varun Dhawan for the film.

According to a report by india.com, Khan had been reluctant from the start regarding this particular project as it required a lot of dancing and also required him to play a father. It is reported that D'souza tried his best to convince the superstar to take up the film, but Khan maintained his stand. Eventually, D'souza had even shelved the project, as he was busy prepping for Ramesh Taurani's upcoming production Race 3; D'souza is directing the film which incidentally also stars Salman Khan along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah.

It is also reported that upon being approached for the dance film, Dhawan also readily agreed to team up with his ABCD 2 director. ABCD 2 released in 2015 with Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles along with a bevy of dance-reality shows' winners.

As per a Deccan Chronicle report, Khan himself wanted young actors like Varun to do the film, tentatively titled Dancing Dad.