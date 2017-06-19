Salman Khan on Tubelight: 'When I heard the script, I thought this is the best film for me to do'

Tubelight is set in the 1962 Indo-China War. This is Salman Khan and Kabir Khan's third film together. They have delivered blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, together. Salman will be seen opposite Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, who is making her Bollywood debut with Tubelight.

Ahead of the film's release this Eid, the superstar chats with Firstpost about how he feels merely days before the film hits the big screen.

One of the first questions asked to him (that's on everyone's minds) is, why is Salman making us cry on Eid? Going by the film's trailer, you can tell it's going to be a tearjerker. These emotions can especially be seen in the song 'Tinka Tinka', however Salman feels that ultimately, the film is about happiness.

"A film about the connect between two brothers hasn't been done in a while," he says, adding, "when I heard the script, I thought, this is the best film for me to do."

He also further talks about the irony of war, while discussing the plot of Tubelight. He reveals that on the one hand, his character waits impatiently for his brother to come back from the Indo-China war, and on the other hand, befriends two Chinese individuals along the way.

Salman is also all praise for his chinese co-actor Zhu Zhu, and Matin Ray Tangu. Watch out for his hilarious impersonation of Matin!

He also had interesting anecdotes about working with both his brothers, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.

Tubelight hits theatres on 23 June.