Salman Khan might have a cameo in brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's debut film

Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma is going to make his Bollywood debut soon, as confirmed by Sohail Khan. Firstpost had earlier reported that Sharma has been learning the intricacies of acting by accompanying Salman to the sets of his films like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and others. Now, in another development, a Quint reports suggests that Salman might have a cameo role in his brother-in-law's film as well.

Karan Johar is reportedly stepping in to co-produce the film. Johar has often tried to persuade Salman to do a Dharma production, but to no avail.

His longstanding wish to collaborate with the Tubelight actor could be fulfilled with Sharma's debut. There is, however, no confirmation from either the director or the actor yet.

Speculations have been rife about Sharma's debut for a while now. It was conjectured that Salman might launch him in the Hindi remake of Pellichoopulu.

Sara Ali Khan was reportedly being considered to play the female lead opposite Sharma. Whether or not she has signed the dotted line remains unknown. Sara is making her Bollywood debut in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.