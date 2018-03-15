Salman Khan may work with Hollywood action-coordinator Tom Struthers in upcoming film Race 3

After Tiger Zinda Hai, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to do some high-octane action yet again in the upcoming film Race 3 helmed by choreographer-turned-director Remo D'Souza. The film that also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala.

The film promises to be one hell of a ride, much like the previous installments of the thriller franchise. It is speculated that Hollywood action-coordinator Tom Struthers has been roped in for the film. He had previously collaborated with Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai, reports DNA.

The publication states that the film's cast and crew are currently busy shooting for the film in Abu Dhabi and would continue for another month and a half.

Struthers has been part of massive Hollywood projects of the likes of Christopher Nolan's Inception and Dark Knight Rises. He has been accompanied in these films by Indian stunt choreographer Anal Arasu, who also is reported to work in the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer.

DNA adds that director D'Souza, Arasu and Struthers have reportedly been in touch for around three months now and they have been discussing the stunt scenes in detail.

In the third film, Race 3, producer Ramesh Taurani replaced Saif Ali Khan — who was seen in both Race (2008) and Race 2 (2013) — with Salman Khan as the lead, and director duo Abbas-Mustan with Remo D’Souza. The film is slated to release during Eid this year.

