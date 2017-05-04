Salman Khan may launch Naagin star Mouni Roy in Bollywood; will they be paired together?

Salman Khan, besides being the box office reigning king, is also a talent launching machine. Over the years, he has infused the Hindi film industry with fresh blood and even shared screen space with most of them.

Now, DNAreports that he is planning to launch yet another talent - television actor Mouni Roy - in Hindi films. The same report states that Salman bonded with Roy in their multiple encounters on the reality show he hosts - Bigg Boss. Roy, who acts in shows Naagin and Naagin 2, has appeared on Bigg Boss several times to promote her show.

DNA also states that Salman sees in Roy the same level of potential that he saw in the likes of Sonakshi Sinha, who he launched in his brother Arbaaz Khan's maiden production, Abhinav Kashyap's 2010 action comedy Dabangg. Sinha is a star now having done close to two dozen films, her latest being Sunil Sippy's slice of life drama Noor that released last month.

Roy has been seen on the small screen in shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Devon Ke Dev - Mahadev and Junoon - Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq. It will be a huge crossover for the actor if she makes her debut on the silver screen in a Salman Khan production.

There is no official word of confirmation on Roy's debut yet. However, there are speculations that she might be launched in the same film for which Salman was in talks with Sidharth Malhotra. In that case, she might be cast opposite Malhotra in her debut film.

In the past, Salman has launched actors like Sooraj Pancholi, Zarine Khan, Sneha Ullal, Pulkit Samrat and Athiya Shetty. He has also been instrumental in launching the careers of Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.