Salman Khan may be seen hosting cookery show, segments of inaugural Bigg Boss Marathi after Dus Ka Dum 3

Salman Khan has been loved by his fans as the host of Bigg Boss which he joined since its fourth season. Now that Bigg Boss is over, it was revealed that Salman's love for TV is only going up and he will be seen more on television this year.

While there were already confirmed the news that Salman will soon be shooting for Dus Ka Dum 3, Mumbai Mirror reports that he might show up during special episodes of Bigg Boss Marathi along with its regular celebrity host.

The same report states that the format for season 1 is presently under works and the show is expected to be shot at Lonavala on the same set as the original show. The contestants will be a mix of celebrities and commoners.

Salman who was seen in a much involved avatar during season 11 of Bigg Boss. He is claimed to be one of the working minds behind the strategies and twists in the show. The same report states that Salman would often enrich the makers with his unique ideas and suggestions. While Bigg Boss has been managed by the same production company since the start, Salman loves discussing new formats and show concepts with content creators who constantly approach him with unique ideas. When someone pitched a cooking show that pits professional chefs against home cooks inside a reality show house, Salman was excited to start working on it too.

Salman is currently busy with Remo D'souza's Race 3 and will start shooting for his brother in law Atul Agnihotri's next production, Bharat, at the end of 2018.

Published Date: Jan 18, 2018 10:34 AM | Updated Date: Jan 18, 2018 10:34 AM