After seeing Salman Khan on the television screen as the host of Bigg Boss 11, his fans will see him return as the host of his quiz show Dus Ka Dum.

DNA reports that the actor will shoot for the Dus Ka Dum 3 promo in February though the show will go on air only in mid-2018. The same report states that this time, the show will have a second screen — that of a mobile — in play for television. The makers had tried this with Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 so now, they are planning to take it ahead and make 10 Ka Dum the biggest interactive show. Viewers sitting at home can play the game along with the contestants in the studio and win prizes.

The same report further suggests that the upcoming Dus Ka Dum season is expected to go on air from June end or the first week of July.

Dus Ka Dum’s first season aired in 2008. The show returned with a second season in 2009 but in both the seasons, it was a weekend affair. So that way, the third season, which is coming after almost an eight-year gap will be telecast on weekdays. The exact time slot has not been decided yet.

