Salman Khan lands in Jodhpur, a day before court's verdict in 1998 Arms Act case

Amid tight security, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan arrived in Jodhpur on Tuesday, 17 January, in anticipation of his court hearing in the Arms Act case on Wednesday.

Salman was accompanied by his sister Alvira Agnihotri. Hindi daily Nai Dunia reported that the actor flew into the city on a special flight on Tuesday so that he could be present for his 10.30 am court hearing the next day.

On 10 January, Firstpost had carried a PTI report that said the Jodhpur court had fixed Wednesday, 18 January, as the date for pronouncing the verdict in the case against Salman. The court had further asked the actor to be present on that date.

A case against Salman had been registered under the Arms Act by police in October 1998 for alleged use and possession of weapons with expired license during alleged poaching of two blackbucks in Kankani village.

The case was filed by the forest department. If convicted, Salman could face imprisonment for seven years.

Last year, Salman was acquitted in the blackbuck poaching case by the Rajasthan High Court.

The actor is currently working on Kabir Khan's film Tubelight.