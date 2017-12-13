Salman Khan fights off wolves; Gigi Hadid's controversial advent calander: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Salman Khan fights off a pack of wolves

Salman Khan reportedly performed a stunt in which he fought off a pack of wolves as he shot a one-of-its-kind action sequence for his upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai. The film which is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger also stars Katrina Kaif and will see a 22 December release. The film's official Twitter handle shared a video of the stunt in question.

Gigi Hadid's hair-raising love advent calendar

Gigi Hadid recently starred in day 11 of The Love Magazine's annual Advent calendar as she rocked a sports bra, track pants and performed some seriously pithy moves. Her video went viral — but it wasn't for the reasons we'd think. Towards the end of the video we see Hadid shedding her jacket and flexing her arms and it is somewhere around this time that we see some fuzz on her armpits. Obviously all social media forums (Twitter, Instagram) had a meltdown over what they couldn't believe were "unshaved pits". The model received some support mixed with tons of flak for venturing into territory that very few models have dared to venture in before.

Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte's latest Padman poster

Another (yes, one more) poster for the upcoming film Padman starring Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor has released and this time the poster sees Apte and Kumar posing for the camera. Padman is all set for a 26 January, 2018 release and the film is centered around the issue of menstrual hygiene and sanitation.

Sanjay Suri's upcoming psychological thriller

Sanjay Suri will be seen in a psychological thrilled titled My Birthday Song starring Nora Fatehi alongside the actor. The film is directed by Samir Soni and will see a 19 January, 2018 release. Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter to share the poster of the upcoming flick.

Soha Ali Khan's childhood throwback

Story time with my daadi is what I miss the most. All these emotions have resurfaced watching @KissanIndia video that shows the special bond of #RealTogetherness in the cutest way. Can’t wait for my daughter to share special memories with her grandparents. https://t.co/wmj716pClQ pic.twitter.com/muw3LfEHsJ — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) December 13, 2017

Soha Ali Khan recently took to her social media profiles to share a photograph of herself with her dadi (paternal grandmother) as she reminisced the 'story time' that her and her grandmother used to indulge in. The caption of the adorable photograph then stated that Soha can't wait for her daughter, Inaaya, to grow up and spend time with her own grandparents.