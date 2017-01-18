Salman Khan Arms Act case: Actor could face 7 years jail if convicted; verdict today

Accompanied with his sister Alvira, Salman Khan arrived in Jodhpur on Tuesday, 17 January, in anticipation of his court hearing in the Arms Act case on Wednesday.

A local court in the city will announce the verdict on Wednesday at 10:30 am. Salman was earlier acquitted in the infamous blackbuck and chinkara poaching case by the Rajasthan High Court.

Hindustan Times reports that Chief judicial magistrate Dalpat Singh Rajpurohit will pronounce the verdict. The case against Salman was made for allegedly possessing illegal arms during the shoot of his film Hum Saath Saath Hai in 1998. Salman had allegedly in his possession a US made revolver and a 22-bore rifle with him, and both the licences of the arms has expired. He had continued to use the arms to hunt two blackbucks in October 1998, in Kankani village in Jodhpur.

Salman is looking at atleast seven years imprisonment if he is convicted. This will have a huge effect on Bollywood business as Salman is the highest grossing actor in the industry at the moment.

He has two films in the pipeline at the moment: Tubelight and Tiger Zinda Hai

Tubelight might get it's expected release on Eid 2017 but the promotions of the film might see less of Salman, reports News 18.