Salman Khan Arms Act and blackbuck poaching: A by-the-numbers recap of the 18-year-old cases

You've heard the words blackbuck, chinkara, poaching and Arms Act in connection with Salman Khan. You've heard that the Jodhpur High Court is all set to announce its verdict in the case against Salman today.

But wait, which case is this again? And wasn't Salman acquitted of poaching those blackbuck just in November last year?

You'd be forgiven for being a little hazy on the details of Salman Khan’s latest legal contretemps. Not only has the case dragged on for several years, it has also been marked by verdicts, stays on verdicts, appeals, and counter appeals by all parties concerned — Salman and his attorneys, the lower and higher courts, and the Rajasthan government itself.

Here's a quick, by-the-numbers recap of what Salman’s in the dock for, now:

Three: the number of deer (two blackbucks and one chinkara) Salman was accused of having killed in two separate occasions, at two different locations near Jodhpur over the last few days of September 1998.

It is alleged that while shooting for Hum Saath Saath Hai near Jodhpur, Salman took his co-stars Neelam, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Saif Ali Khan out on a shikaar, during which the two blackbuck were alleged to have been killed by the star. The next night, he is accused of having shot down another chinkara.

Three: also the number of cases filed against Salman in October 1998. Two separate cases for alleged poaching of the blackbucks and chinkara, filed under the Wildlife Protection Act; the third case — which is being heard by the Jodhpur court today — was filed under the Arms Act by the forest department. The Arms Act governs the sale and possession of arms and ammunition in India, and the forest department had alleged that licences for the weapons used by Salman had expired.

Five: the number of people who were charged in the case apart from Salman. Tabu, Neelam, Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan and a local by the name of Dushyant Singh, who had accompanied the actors were all charged for abetting poaching.

30,000: the total amount in fines that Salman was asked to pay in both the poaching cases.

Six: the total numbers of years he was sentenced to prison for. That's one year and five years in the two poaching cases, respectively.

Six: the actual number of days that Salman spent in Jodhpur Central Jail while his lawyers appealed the verdict.

Seven: the numbers of years Salman could be sentenced to prison for, if found guilty in the Arms Act case.

Several hundred crores: are at stake, if Salman is found guilty; with two big budget releases — Tubelight, Dabangg 3 and Tiger Zinda Hai — due for release in 2017.

18: the number of years the three cases have now dragged on for, since first being filed in 1998.

Too many to count: the number of verdicts, stays, appeals and rulings in connection with these three cases.