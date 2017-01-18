Salman Khan acquitted by Jodhpur court in Arms Act case: Here's what Twitterati had to say

Minutes after Salman Khan was acquitted by the Jodhpur High Court in the 1998 Arms Act case, Twitterati had already begun a contest of 'wittiest-tweet-first' on the micro-blogging platform.
Some focused on the excessive coverage given to the court proceedings when there were other, more important news developments playing out.
Story of the day: RBI guv before parliamentary panel.
What TV channels will focus on:
Salman Khan verdict
— Madhavan Narayanan (@madversity) January 18, 2017
Others offered caustic observations on the judicial process.
Great! Jai Ho The Great Indian Circus! https://t.co/3jvDXDmd6K — nikhil wagle (@waglenikhil) January 18, 2017
But for others, it was an opportunity to pun on the situation.
#JodhpurCourt acquits #SalmanKhan after finding black buck guilty of coming in front of bullet.
— चार लोग (@WoCharLog) January 18, 2017
@WoCharLog d buck must hv known tht it belongs 2 a rare specie & atleast shld hv donned a bullet proof jacket. Total negligence on it's part — Poornima Abhijeet (@poornimabhi) January 18, 2017
#SalmanKhan Gets Acquitted Faster Than I Cook Maggi. BHAI ROX!#JodhpurCourt Arms Act Case. #ArmsActpic.twitter.com/T4wK0OFQGH
— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 18, 2017
Comedian Atul Khatri tweeted:
Bhai acquitted in the Black Buck case. How many Pink bucks were used ?#SalmanVerdict — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) January 18, 2017
#SalmanAcquitted in arms act case. Y does he even take the effort of going to the court?#SalmanKhan#Crime
— Roshni Chawla (@roshnirg66) January 18, 2017
"Vivek" banaye rakhein.. "Buck Buck" na karein.. he doesn't need ur "Rai"..!!! 😂#SalmanVerdict#SalmanKhan#blackbuck#armsact — Abhilash Thapliyal (@abhilashthapli) January 18, 2017
He killed a BUCK but BUCKS saved him 😑😑 #SalmanVerdict
— ....☺ (@Beparwahrang) January 18, 2017