Salman Khan acquitted by Jodhpur court in Arms Act case: Here's what Twitterati had to say

Minutes after Salman Khan was acquitted by the Jodhpur High Court in the 1998 Arms Act case, Twitterati had already begun a contest of 'wittiest-tweet-first' on the micro-blogging platform.

Some focused on the excessive coverage given to the court proceedings when there were other, more important news developments playing out.

Story of the day: RBI guv before parliamentary panel.

What TV channels will focus on:

Salman Khan verdict — Madhavan Narayanan (@madversity) January 18, 2017

Others offered caustic observations on the judicial process.

Great! Jai Ho The Great Indian Circus! https://t.co/3jvDXDmd6K — nikhil wagle (@waglenikhil) January 18, 2017

But for others, it was an opportunity to pun on the situation.

#JodhpurCourt acquits #SalmanKhan after finding black buck guilty of coming in front of bullet. — चार लोग (@WoCharLog) January 18, 2017

@WoCharLog d buck must hv known tht it belongs 2 a rare specie & atleast shld hv donned a bullet proof jacket. Total negligence on it's part — Poornima Abhijeet (@poornimabhi) January 18, 2017

Comedian Atul Khatri tweeted:

Bhai acquitted in the Black Buck case. How many Pink bucks were used ?#SalmanVerdict — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) January 18, 2017

#SalmanAcquitted in arms act case. Y does he even take the effort of going to the court?#SalmanKhan#Crime — Roshni Chawla (@roshnirg66) January 18, 2017