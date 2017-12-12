Sakka Podu Podu Raja second trailer: This Santhanam starrer seems to be a commercial entertainer

The second theatrical trailer of Sakka Podu Podu Raja is here and the Santhanam starrer seems to be an out and out commercial entertainer.

The trailer starts of with Simbu's cult song Loosu Penne, marking the actor's debut as a music composer.

The comedy drama seems to be fused with some romance elements, as well as an overall mystery. Vaibhavi Shandilya and Santhanam are constantly at logger heads and flashes of their chemistry drive the plot.

But of course, being a Santhanam film, the highlights of the trailer are the many humorous scenes and sleek action sequences.

VTV Ganesh and Vivek, along with Santhanam, throw in more than just one subtle comedy dialogue and hint at an entertaining watch this Christmas.

Santhanam is at his subtle best, pursuing his love humourously and fighting the bad guys in a rather stylish avatar. Like many Kollywood trailers, this one too boasts of many elements of a masala entertainer, with colourful song and dance and mass punchlines.

Though not confirmed, this upcoming Tamil film is hinted to be a remake of Gopichand's Telugu film Loukyam.

It would be interesting to watch how this plot unfolds in Tamil with Santhanam's trademark humor.

Directed by G L Sethuraman and produced by VTV Ganesh, Sakka Podu Podu Raja is all set to hit screens on 22 December.

Watch the trailer here: