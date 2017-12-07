Sakka Podu Podu Raja audio launch: Simbu apologises for 'mistakes'; Dhanush debunks rivalry rumours

The audio launch of Santhanam’s comedy entertainer Sakka Podu Podu Raja was a rare occasion. It brought together Simbu and Dhanush, two contemporary Tamil actors who are always pitted against each other by a section of media and by his fans on the web, on the same stage after a long time.

Dhanush launched the album of the film, which marks the music composing debut of Simbu aka STR. The fans of both the stars had an opportunity to enjoy the lively camaraderie of the duo at the function.

Santhanam assured audiences that Sakka Podu Podu Raja would be a rip-roaring laugh riot. “We have not conveyed any social message in our film. I believe in entertaining audiences. I’m extremely happy that I have introduced Simbu as a music composer through my film. He has done an extraordinary job with the songs and re-recording,” said Santhanam.

"Even now, I really can't dance like Simbu" says Dhanush

Dhanush reminisced about his initial days in the industry when he and Simbu were launched as lead heroes in 2002

“From the year we made our debut, we have been subjected to pointless comparisons, and it continues till now. Back then, it was really difficult to enter the film industry. But in this digital era, it is so easy to get recognition for your talent. Tasting success is easy, but to sustain it is not. Simbu has sustained these fifteen years. As you all know I did not enter the industry with all my heart; I struggled a lot. When we were shooting a dance sequence for Thulluvadho Ilamai, the dance masters would rave about Simbu's dancing skills. They told me to watch his dance videos and get inspired. And after watching them, I told my master that it’s beyond my strength. Even now, I really can’t dance like him. He was born to be a star unlike me. He lived his entire life in this industry,” said Dhanush.

Debunking the widely held rivalry rumours with Simbu, Dhanush said, “There has been a lot of controversies around us. Of course, there were not created by us. But I have always stood for him as a good friend. And he too has done the same, without any expectations. He is a multi-faceted person. I was really awestruck when he directed a film when he was just 21. Now he has ventured into music composition. I’m wondering why I was not called to sing a song for his album.”

"I request Simbu to act in at least two films a year for the love of his fans," added Dhanush. Further, he said, “His fans and I expect nothing from him but at least two films a year. I wish him all good. Internet's potential is affecting the theatres a lot. Online streaming platforms release the film just a few weeks after theatrical release. It's not an easy job to make films. Watch the films in theatres irrespective of who your favourite hero is. The love you have towards a person shouldn't turn as hatred on another. Live and let live. Let's not spread negativity and hatred. Spread love because it's the need of the hour. I was truly delighted by the warm welcome given by Simbu’s fans, and it would be definitely reciprocated by my fans when he comes to my events.”



Simbu apologises for the recent controversies

Simbu, who was expected to come up with a cutting retort to AAA producer Michael Rayappan’s scathing accusations on his unprofessional conduct during the making of the film at the event, was rather respectful and considerate in his reply. Without mincing words, Simbu expressed regret for his mistakes during the shooting process.

“I sincerely apologise for all my mistakes. I’m very well aware of the fact that AAA did not do well at the box office. We planned to make it as a single feature, but due to budget issues, it had to be split into two parts. My life has always been an open book for everyone. Be it my relationships or anything; I have always been very vocal. Now also I’m not going to complain like school kids. I surely agree that there are some mistakes on my part as well. But it’s very disappointing that people chose to speak now, six months after the film’s release. They could have informed during the shoot or at least after we wrapped up. Then, it could have been settled amicably. I don’t know anything other than cinema. Please treat me as your family member and forgive me if I had made any mistake,” said an emotional Simbu.

On reports that he’s dropped from Mani Ratnam’s multi-starrer project, Simbu said, “I don’t know why but I’m still very much part of Mani sir’s film after all these allegations against me. Like my fans, he also seems to love me. He has never questioned me anything about it till now. We are starting the shoot on 20 January, and I will complete my portions in three months.”

Directed by Sethuraman, Sakka Podu Podu Raja stars Vaibhavi Shandilya as the lead heroine. The film, which also features Robo Shankar, Vivek, and Powerstar Srinivasan in important roles, is slated to hit screens on 22 December worldwide.