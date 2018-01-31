Saina Nehwal biopic starring Shraddha Kapoor will go on floors in September, confirms Amole Gupte

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, director Amole Gupte clarified that the Saina Nehwal biopic has not been stalled, as per the rampant speculation on the subject, and that the film will go on floors by September.

Earlier this month, multiple reports claimed Shraddha Kapoor (who is playing Nehwal in the film) was unable to cope up with badminton and that was the reason behind the film getting delayed. Gupte's clarification has helped in removing all the misinformation surrounding the biopic.

Though Kapoor's recent tweet about the shooting of the film getting delayed sparked a number of speculations, Gupte told the media that he has full confidence in Kapoor.

“We start shooting in September. In December, Shraddha had travelled to Hyderabad to train at Saina’s mentor Pullela Gopichand’s badminton academy and continued with her training in Mumbai. I’ve been working on this film for over two years and it’s important to me. I’m looking forward to September,” said Gupte, according to the Mumbai Mirror report.

On being quizzed on whether Kapoor actually has had a tough time learning badminton, the director said, “We aren’t paying heed to what people say. All my life, I’ve remained silent in the face of detractors and adversities. The best thing to do is to do your job well."

Gupte also revealed that following the original plans, the initial shooting of the biopic will take place in Hyderabad (Nehwal's hometown). “That’s the plan for now. But it also depends on my actors’ dates. We will be shooting in studios and real locations, including several stadiums as we are chronicling Saina’s life story as authentically as possible,” said Gupte.

Kapoor is currently busy with the Prabhas starrer Saaho and will also be seen alongside Shahid Kapoor and Yami Gautam in Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Published Date: Jan 31, 2018 19:09 PM | Updated Date: Jan 31, 2018 19:09 PM