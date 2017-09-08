Saina Nehwal biopic: Shraddha Kapoor trains with badminton ace, and coach P Gopichand

Ahead of the first schedule of Amole Gupte's biopic on world badminton champion Saina Nehwal, actress Shraddha Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned to ease into the part.

Kapoor will be seen portraying Nehwal in the film, titled Saina. It was reported earlier, that Kapoor has commenced a rigorous training schedule for the film.

The Haseena Parkar actress shared pictures of herself along with Nehwal and coach P Gopichand on Instagram:

Today training with the champ herself @nehwalsaina 🏸 ❤️ A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on Sep 8, 2017 at 1:28am PDT

🏸❤️ @nehwalsaina A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on Sep 8, 2017 at 1:29am PDT

The badminton ace also shared a picture of their training session on her Twitter feed:

In one of her earlier interviews with Firstpost, Kapoor had talked about how important it is for her to be adept at the sport (badminton) and that she is up for an extensive training programme. She said, "It is not going to be just for a month but for at least a few months. The preparation for this film is going to be very, very challenging. It’s probably going to be my most difficult film till date. I can’t wait to learn from Saina herself. She is going to teach me the sport."

Nehwal, on being asked for her thoughts regarding Kapoor playing her in the biopic, said she has often been told that she shares a certain resemblance with the actress. Nehwal said she considered it to be a compliment as in her opinion, Kapoor is "very good looking."

Saina, produced by T-series' Bhushan Kumar, will be directed by Gupte and the shooting for the biopic will start by the end of 2017.