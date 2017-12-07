Saif Ali Khan says Kaalakaandi might have a new release date if Padmavati row gets resolved

Although the future of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati looks bleak, the confusion over its release date is also affecting other Bollywood films. After the release date of Padmavati was deferred, Kapil Sharma's Firangi was also postponed by a week and Richa Chadha's Fukrey Returns was pulled ahead to release on 8 December.

According to a DNA report, Saif Ali Khan's upcoming dark comedy Kaalakaandi might also be affected if Padmavati finally releases in January.

Khan's film is slated for a 12 January release and has already had its share of controversies with the CBFC. The makers had also considered having a Netflix-only release due to the film's content. However, Saif Ali Khan has said that if Bhansali's controversial magnum opus hits the theaters in January, the makers of Kaalakaandi will have shift things around. At this point, clashing with Padmavati does not seem like a good idea given the buzz around the film.

Although Khan maintains that releasing two films at the same time is a healthy practice, he also understands why filmmakers think otherwise. "Recently, we saw Secret Superstar and Golmaal Again releasing on the same day and both films did well. Personally, I feel it's a good time to have films releasing alongside one another. But filmmakers are wary about it and you need to take that into consideration," he tells DNA.

The trailer of Kaalakaandi was released on 6 December and was received well.