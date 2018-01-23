Saif Ali Khan, R Madhavan to reunite 17 years after RHTDM for a historical period drama

It was the year 2001 when Saif Ali Khan-R Madhavan-Dia Mirza starrer Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein (popularly known as RHTDM), directed by Gautham Menon, released and went on to become a cult musical hit. To date, the film's songs composed by Harris Jayaraj remain favourite among music lovers.

Now according to a Mumbai Mirror report, after 17 years, the RHTDM actors — Madhavan and Khan — are all set to be seen together again; not for a romantic drama but for a historical. The period drama will be bankrolled by Aanand L Rai's production and will be helmed by Navdeep Singh who has previously directed films like Phillauri, NH10 and Manorama Six Feet Under.

The film is reportedly going to be set in Rajasthan and will be shot at various locations in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai. The Mumbai Mirror report also adds that the two actors will be required to undergo training for sword fighting and horse-riding. There will also be some extensive use of prosthetics; the final make-up trials have also been done. Shooting for the film is reportedly going to commence anytime soon.

It is also reported that Mukkabaaz actress Zoya Hussain has been roped in as the lead actress in the film. Deepak Dobriyal, known for his impeccable screen presence in films like Tanu Weds Manu, Omkara has also been signed for a part in the film.

No confirmation on this has come from either the makers or the concerned actors, nor has the title of the film been disclosed yet.

Published Date: Jan 23, 2018 13:18 PM | Updated Date: Jan 23, 2018 13:18 PM