Saif Ali Khan on rejecting Race 3: 'I didn't feel a connection with the part I was offered'

New Delhi: Actor Saif Ali Khan says he was offered a role in the third installment of the Race franchise, but didn't take it up because he didn't feel the connection with the part he was offered.

"(Producer) Ramesh Taurani said I'm making a completely different movie this time with a totally different story. I was offered a part but Salman Khan is the best thing to happen to anybody. He's the biggest star in the country," Saif said at a press conference in New Delhi.

"I didn't feel a connection myself with the part I was offered. So, I decided to do something else."

Saif was seen playing a protagonist in Race, which released in 2008 and was also a part of the Race 2 in 2013.

The Phantom actor was here to promote his forthcoming film Kaalakaandi, which will hit the screens on 12 January.

Published Date: Jan 11, 2018 13:32 PM | Updated Date: Jan 11, 2018 13:32 PM