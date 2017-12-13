You are here:

Saif Ali Khan expresses wish to pen a comedy, horror or political satire

IANS

Dec,13 2017 17:03 25 IST

Mumbai: Actor Saif Ali Khan, whose sister Soha Ali Khan has debuted as an author, says he would like to write something in the comedy, horror or political satire space.

Saif Ali Khan. Image by Toranj Kavyon for Exhibit magazine via Netflix.

At the launch of Soha's book The Perils of Being Moderately Famous in Mumbai on 12 December, Saif was asked about the kind of book he wants to write if he plans to.

He said: "I would like to write ghost stories (laughs)... I mean chilling tales about life in the movie industry or a political satire or a comedy. So, comedy, horror or a political satire... I am not sure of that. My mother once did want to write a book on me and the title was going to be Oh Saif (laughs)."

On Soha's book, the proud brother said he found it "really funny and well-written with a great sense of humour".

Sharing funny anecdotes about Soha Ali Khan's early days when she was living with Saif Ali Khan in UK Saif said: "Soha went to two wonderful universities. She went to Oxford and London School of Economics. After that, she was working with Citibank and all settled with that. And then she came to stay with me for a summer and quit her job and joined movies. I am not sure how my parents felt about that, but she of course had her mother's genes as well and was drawn to this profession."

