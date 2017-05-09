Sai Pallavi's Fidaa to release on 19 May; first motion poster released

Malayalam actor Sai Pallavi will soon make her Telugu debut with Sekhar Kammula's romantic drama Fidaa. On the occasion of her birthday, the makers unveiled the motion poster of the film.

Pallavi, who has enchanted thousands of her fans with multiple memorable performances in Malayalam cinema, is now venturing into unexplored areas. She looks ethereal in the motion poster dancing without abandon. As the tagline of the film 'Love-Hate-Love' suggests, the narrative will depict her journey from falling in love to resorting to hate to embracing love again.

Pallavi is cast opposite Telugu star Varun Tej in her debut film in the film industry. The film also features Harshvardhan Rane in a key role. The motion poster also gives the viewers a glimpse of the beautiful music of the film, composed by Shakti Kanth.

Pinkvilla reports that Pallavi is also in talks with Tamil filmmakers and will soon announce her debut Tamil project as well. She is already doing her second Telugu film, MCA in which she will play a Masters in Computer Application (MCA) student opposite Nani. Both her Telugu films, MCA and Fidaa, are produced by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The film is more significant for Tej since his last two films tanked at the box office. Both Puri Jagganadh's 2015 film Loafer and Srinu Vytla's Mister, that released earlier this year, failed to live up to the hype. Given Pallavi's fan following and Kammula's nuanced sense of direction, Tej might be able to redeem himself with Fidaa.

It is slated to release on 19 May when it will clash with Mohit Suri's romantic comedy Half Girlfriend and Saket Chaudhary's Hindi Medium in the Hindi market. While the stars of both the films have already spent weeks in promotions, the makers of Fidaa have finally kick started their promotional activities.