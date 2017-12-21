Sai Pallavi signs third Tamil film opposite Suriya after Vijay's Karu and Dhanush's Maari 2

Sai Pallavi, who rose to immense fame with the sensational rom-com Premam, has been signed to play an important role in Suriya's next untitled film with ace filmmaker Selvaraghavan. Fondly called by fans as Suriya 36, the movie will be produced by Prabhu SR's Dream Warrior Pictures which has earned respect among cinephiles for bankrolling 2017's best films such as Maanagaram, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru and Aruvi.

Sai Pallavi's Tamil debut has been a long due prospect. After the fantastic run of Premam in Chennai for more than 200 days, Mani Ratnam was in talks with Sai Pallavi to play the female lead in the rom-com Kaatru Veliyidai. But she could not sign the film owing to prior commitments and Aditi Rao Hydari went on play the role. Later, Sai Pallavi signed director Vijay's emotional drama Karu, which is produced by Lyca Productions. Pallavi's first Tamil release is expected to be Karu, which is slated to hit screens sometime in February. A few weeks ago, Pallavi was signed to play the lead heroine role in Dhanush's Maari 2, which will be directed by Balaji Mohan and produced by Wunderbar Films. Suriya 36 marks Sai Pallavi's third film in Tamil after Karu and Maari 2.

The shooting of Suriya 36 is expected to kickstart sometime in January after a formal pooja (prayer) in the city. The makers were earlier in talks with Rakul Preet Singh to play the lead role. Now, whether Rakul has opted out of the film or Sai Pallavi is playing an additional character is anybody's guess.

The makers are planning to release the film on Diwali 2018, a crucial festival date which two other important projects — Thala Ajith director Siva's Viswasam and Thalapathy Vijay and AR Murugadoss' Thalapathy 62 — are also targeting.

Selvaraghavan is currently busy with the post production work of Santhanam's Mannavan Vanthanadi and will start shooting for Suriya 36 from January 2018.