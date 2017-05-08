Sai Dharam Tej refutes reports about 'upcoming marriage' to Niharika Konidela

News reports this week had indicated that Telugu actors Sai Dharam Tej and Niharika Konidela are all set to tie the knot, leading to speculation among industry watchers and fans.

The reports said that the duo had been seeing each other for a while, and that their family had given their relationship the nod.

However, in an official statement issued though his spokesperson, Sai Dharam has refuted the reports.

"Sai Dharam Tej is upset with reports about his marriage to Niharika Konidela. They've been part of one family since childhood, and their bond is like that of siblings," the spokesperson said.

Sai and Niharika are cousins — their uncle is megastar Chiranjeevi.

Chiranjeevi's sister Vijaya Durga is sai Dharam's mother, while his brother Nagendra Babu is Niharika's father. The other siblings include Pawan Kalyan and Madhavi Rao.

Niharika began her career as an anchor, before making her big screen debut with Oka Manasu.

Sai Dharam, on the other hand, has been in a slew of Telugu films, including Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitam.