SAG Awards 2018: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri sweeps female-focused honours; see full list of winners

A partial list of winners at the 24th annual SAG Awards 2018, held on 21 January in Los Angeles. One of the biggest highlights of the evening was Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri sweeping the female-focused awards with wins for Best Ensemble, Best Actress for Frances McDormand and Best Supporting Actor for Sam Rockwell.

Here is a complete list of all the winners in major television and film categories.

MOVIES

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Wonder Woman

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K Brown, This is Us

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Claire Foy, The Crown

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

William H Macy, Shameless

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

This Is Us

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Veep

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Game of Thrones

Life Achievement

Morgan Freeman

With inputs from AP.

Published Date: Jan 22, 2018 11:11 AM | Updated Date: Jan 22, 2018 11:11 AM