SAG Awards 2018: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri sweeps female-focused honours; see full list of winners
A partial list of winners at the 24th annual SAG Awards 2018, held on 21 January in Los Angeles. One of the biggest highlights of the evening was Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri sweeping the female-focused awards with wins for Best Ensemble, Best Actress for Frances McDormand and Best Supporting Actor for Sam Rockwell.
Here is a complete list of all the winners in major television and film categories.
MOVIES
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Wonder Woman
TELEVISION
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K Brown, This is Us
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Claire Foy, The Crown
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
William H Macy, Shameless
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
This Is Us
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Veep
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Game of Thrones
Life Achievement
Morgan Freeman
With inputs from AP.
Published Date: Jan 22, 2018 11:11 AM | Updated Date: Jan 22, 2018 11:11 AM