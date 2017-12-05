SAG Awards 2018: Kristen Bell roped in to serve as first-ever host

The Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 will have a host for the first time next year. Executive producer Kathy Connell said on 4 December that actress Kristen Bell will preside over the 24th annual ceremony in January.

Bell said in a statement that she’s “a little nervous” about being the show’s first host but glad she’ll be in the company of her acting colleagues. The SAG Awards recognize outstanding performances in TV and film as chosen by members of the actors’ union.

Connell said the awards committee wanted to “capture the cultural mood” of change by breaking with its own tradition and having a host for its gala show. The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be held 21 January 2018, and broadcast live on TBS and TNT.